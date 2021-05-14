Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VCIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.6, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.6, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.70 and a 14.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.