Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that VCIF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.85, the dividend yield is 8.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.85, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.95 and a 17.3% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

