Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.47% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $9.87, representing a -10.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $11 and a 31.6% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

