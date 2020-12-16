Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.16, the dividend yield is 40.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.16, representing a -7.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $11 and a 35.47% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.