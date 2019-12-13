Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.34, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.34, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.79 and a 41.84% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

