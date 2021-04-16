Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 203.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.41, the dividend yield is 9.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.41, representing a -1.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.60 and a 16.65% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

