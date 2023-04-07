Vertical Capital Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (VCIF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Vertical Capital Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 18, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 7.50%, and the highest has been 10.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Capital Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCIF is 0.32%, a decrease of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 7,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Luken Investment Analytics holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 46.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 65.05% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Vertical Capital Income Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

