Vertical Aerospace Seeks Funding Solutions Amidst Mudrick Proposal

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) has released an update.

Vertical Aerospace is exploring various funding options as Mudrick Capital Management submitted a proposal to address its immediate financial needs. The proposal involves the conversion of Convertible Senior Secured Notes and warrants held by Mudrick. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact Vertical Aerospace’s financial stability and future stock performance.

