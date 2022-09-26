Vertical Aerospace Down; Tests Electric VX4 Prototype

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) are sliding more than 11 percent on Monday morning trade, despite the company having tested its electric VX4 prototype and conducted the very first airborne vertical take-off and landing. The stock has been on the decline since September 23 after reaching a one-month high.

The company claimed that this is the first British-made aircraft to be launched in the last 20 years.

Currently, shares are at $7.48, down 9.68 percent from the previous close of $8.28 on a volume of 228,299.

