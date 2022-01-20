Vertical Aerospace Bull Run Continues

(RTTNews) - Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares are soaring more than 23 percent on Thursday morning trade. The shares have been trading on a bullish trend since January 14. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

Vertical Aerospace started to trade on NYSE under the EVTL ticker on December 16 after the merger with Broadstone Acquisition corp.

Currently, shares are at $9.12, up 23.91 percent from the previous close of $7.36 on a volume of 1,622,794. The shares have traded in a range of $6.73-$18.44 on average volume of 461,253 for the last 52 weeks.

