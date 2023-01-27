Vertical Aerospace Appoints John Martin CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Friday morning announced the appointment of John Martin as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 20. John has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Ocado Group plc FTSE 100 Ferguson plc.

John will replace Vinny Casey, who opted to resign as CFO and will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

The company also announced the stepping down of Michael Cervenka from the Board, effective today, and will assume a new role in the business as Chief Technology Officer.

