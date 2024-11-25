Vertical Aerospace Announces Indenture Amendments and Conversion Plan

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) has released an update.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has announced amendments to its indenture, aiming to set a fixed conversion rate and interest terms for its convertible notes, while extending the maturity date to 2028. This strategic move includes a partial conversion of notes by Mudrick Capital, reflecting a conversion price of $2.75 per share, potentially increasing the company’s ordinary shares significantly. These changes are anticipated to enhance financial stability and investor confidence in Vertical Aerospace’s market performance.

