News & Insights

Stocks

Vertical Aerospace Announces Indenture Amendments and Conversion Plan

November 25, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has announced amendments to its indenture, aiming to set a fixed conversion rate and interest terms for its convertible notes, while extending the maturity date to 2028. This strategic move includes a partial conversion of notes by Mudrick Capital, reflecting a conversion price of $2.75 per share, potentially increasing the company’s ordinary shares significantly. These changes are anticipated to enhance financial stability and investor confidence in Vertical Aerospace’s market performance.

For further insights into EVTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.