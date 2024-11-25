Vertical Aerospace announces $50M in new funding

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) announced the signing of a term sheet among the company, its majority shareholder Stephen Fitzpatrick, and its primary creditor Mudrick Capital Management. The VX4 during piloted, untethered testing. This term sheet secures a commitment to $50M in new funding. The funding will support the company’s newly launched Flightpath 2030 Strategy that aims to establish itself as a global leader in the eVTOL market by the end of the decade, including the ongoing development and certification of the VX4.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EVTL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.