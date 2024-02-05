News & Insights

Vertex's triple combination CF treatment meets main late-stage trial goals

February 05, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals' VRTX.O experimental triple combination cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment met all late-stage study goals, when tested in patients aged 12 years and older, the company said on Monday.

The once-daily treatment, called vanza triple, met the primary goals of both 52-week trials, showing non-inferiority for lung function to the company's top-selling CF drug, Trikafta.

The company also forecast 2024 sales above Wall Street estimates on Monday, banking on expectations for continued growth for its CF treatments and the launch of gene therapy Casgevy.

It expects 2024 revenue between $10.55 billion and $10.75 billion, above average analyst estimates of $10.61 billion, according to LSEG data.

CF is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs and affects an estimated 105,000 people across 94 countries, according to data from U.S.-based CF Foundation.

Shares of the Boston Massachusetts-based company were up 1.4% in trading after the bell.

