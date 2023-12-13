News & Insights

Vertex's non-opioid nerve pain treatment succeeds in mid-stage trial

December 13, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals' VRTX.O non-opioid painkiller has succeeded in significantly reducing nerve pain in patients in a mid-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, sending its shares up more than 7% in premarket trading.

The trial studied the drug, called VX-548, in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage caused by high blood sugar.

The non-opioid painkiller is Vertex's next big bet as it seeks to expand beyond treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic condition that results in serious lung infections, declining lung function and often early death.

The company is also testing the drug in keenly watched late-stage studies for acute pain, with data due in the first quarter of next year.

Treatment with VX-548 resulted in a statistically significant reduction in weekly average of daily pain intensity, as measured on a scale at 12 weeks, Vertex said.

The company plans to advance the study of the drug in a late-stage trial, following discussions with regulators.

