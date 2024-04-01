News & Insights

Markets
VRTX

Vertex's NDS For Exagamglogene Autotemcel Gets Health Canada's Priority Review Acceptance

April 01, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), Monday announced that its New Drug Submission or NDS for exagamglogene autotemcel has been accepted for Priority Review by Health Canada for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with sickle cell disease or SCD and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or TDT.

SCD and TDT are debilitating, progressive, life shortening genetic disease, which lead to reduced life expectancy, decreased quality of life and reduced lifetime earnings and productivity.

Vertex explained that exagamglogene autotemcel is a gene-edited cell therapy where a patient's own hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells are edited to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

NDS is supported by data from the ongoing Phase 3 studies, CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121, as well as an ongoing long-term follow-up study, CLIMB-131.

Currently, Vertex's stock is falling 0.19 percent, to $416.83 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.