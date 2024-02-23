News & Insights

Markets
VRTX

Vertex's Kalydeco Gets CHMP Positive Opinion For Label Expansion To Cystic Fibrosis In Infants

February 23, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has granted a positive opinion for expanding the label of Kalydeco, also known as ivacaftor.

This expansion would allow the treatment of infants with cystic fibrosis who are between 1 month and less than 4 months old and have specific mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Currently, Kalydeco is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients aged at least 4 months and older.

Additionally, the company disclosed that Kalydeco is already approved in the European Union for treating individuals with cystic fibrosis and have specific mutations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.