Vertex's Cystic Fibrosis Therapy Looks Like a Hit. Early Sales Shocked the Street.

The biotech firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals said it has sold $420 million worth of its new cystic fibrosis therapy—five times the amount analysts had anticipated.

The biotech firm said it has sold $420 million worth of its new cystic fibrosis therapy—five times the amount analysts had anticipated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has sold $420 million worth of its new cystic fibrosis therapy—five times the amount analysts had anticipated—the biotech firm disclosed late Thursday.

The shock sent Vertex (ticker: VRTX) shares up 4.2% in premarket trading, above the top of its 52-week range. The new therapy, called Trikafta, received approval from the Food and Drug Administration only in late October.

Yet while some analysts argued that the stunning number signaled long-term, reliable sales for the company’s cystic fibrosis franchise, others worried that the stock was now fully valued.

In a note out Friday, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote that the Trikafta launch figures “de-risk [cystic fibrosis] revenues for VRTX.” Karnauskas, who rates the stock a Buy, increased her price target to $285, from $235. The stock closed Thursday at $230.31.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, Baird Equity Research analyst Brian P. Skorney downgraded Vertex to Neutral, from Outperform, though he increased his price target on the stock to $230, from $210.

“Our expectation is that at this point, consistent beat and raises throughout the course of 2020 are baked into VRTX shares, and we believe that solidification of the next leg of the Vertex story will be necessary to move shares higher,” Skorney wrote.

Vertex did not immediately provide a response to the Baird downgrade.

The back story. On Thursday evening, Vertex reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $1.70 per share, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus by 62 cents. The company said it expected 2020 revenues of between $5.1 billion and $5.3 billion. As of the close of trading on Thursday, shares of Vertex were up 5.2% so far this year and 20.3% over the past 12 months.

“This success is the culmination of many years of hard work to build a team, a pipeline and a company that we believe will discover, develop and commercialize transformative medicines for years to come,” the company’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Leiden, said of the Trikafta sales in the earnings release.

What’s new. In their notes after Vertex’s earnings release, analysts said that focus for investors will now turn to the company’s portfolio of drugs in the development stage.

“Outer-year estimates are high and so rapid Trikafta adoption may compress growth along with the P/E multiple, further heightening the importance of the pipeline to drive shares higher,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer, who rates the stock In Line. Schimmer increased his target price to $270, from $246.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau, who rates Vertex Outperform, wrote that he expects Vertex to have “industry-leading growth through” 2024.

“Based on the promise of Trikafta, we project VRTX should have a 2019-24 revenue CAGR of 17%, and non-GAAP EPS CAGR of 24%, the highest in large cap biotech,” Nadeau wrote, referring to compound annual growth rates. “Moreover, as Trikafta is expected to be patent protected through 2037, Vertex’s franchise should have a long commercial life.”

Looking ahead. Investors are waiting on European regulators to approve Trikafta, likely this year, and for data on a handful of investigational Vertex programs.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.