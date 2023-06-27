Vertex (VTNR) Reports First Renewable Diesel Transaction

Vertex Energy Inc. VTNR, a prominent producer and marketer of refined products, has achieved a significant milestone with respect to its renewable diesel project. The company recently announced the completion of its initial commercial sales transactions of renewable diesel from its state-of-the-art production facility at the Mobile Refinery in Alabama. In the first series, VTNR successfully sold approximately 110,000 barrels of renewable diesel to Idemitsu Apollo Renewable Corporation, a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan.



The company's commitment to renewable fuels and its strategic focus on reducing carbon emissions highlight its position as a leader in transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources.

Vertex Energy's Renewable Diesel Push

As part of its decarbonization efforts and commitment to energy security, Vertex Energy has embraced renewable sources in addition to conventional fuels. As part of that endeavor, the company acquired a refinery in Mobile, AL in 2022 and initiated a renewable diesel conversion project. As such, the sales of renewable diesel align with Vertex Energy's commitment to renewable energy and mark a significant step toward its long-term growth strategy. This will also enable it to capture the projected growth in demand for low-carbon and sustainable alternatives.



Renewable diesel offers a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. By producing and supplying renewable diesel, Vertex Energy contributes to a greener future, supporting the transition toward a more sustainable and low-carbon economy.

The Importance of Renewable Energy

Vertex Energy's renewable fuels strategy aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and combat climate change. With plans for increased production and expansion, the company is poised to meet the growing demand for low-carbon fuels. Currently producing at a rate of approximately 7,700 barrels per day (bpd), VTNR aims to achieve a target production rate of around 8,000 bpd by Jun 30.



By focusing on renewable energy sources, Vertex Energy is actively reducing carbon footprints and promoting a sustainable future. As the world embraces renewable energy as a key solution to environmental challenges, Vertex Energy's innovative approach is helping to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

