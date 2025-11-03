Vertex (VRTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $4.80 for the same period compares to $4.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Product revenues, net : $3.08 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.

: $3.08 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. Revenues by Product- ALYFTREK : $247 million compared to the $245.79 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $247 million compared to the $245.79 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio : $2.65 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenues by Product- Other product revenues: $175.8 million compared to the $204.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Vertex have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

