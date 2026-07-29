Vertex (VRTX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) will report quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vertex metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' reaching $3.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product- Other product revenues' should arrive at $133.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -43.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' of $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product- ALYFTREK' to reach $529.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +237.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Vertex have returned -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, VRTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.