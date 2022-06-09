Vertex (VRTX) Kidney Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Designation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its pipeline candidate, inaxaplin (VX-147) for treating APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS.

A Breakthrough Therapy status is granted to medicines being evaluated for serious conditions where early clinical evidence indicates the said medicines’ potential for substantial improvement over available therapies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to inaxaplin for APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease (AMKD). The EMA grants PRIME status to drugs that have a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or benefit patients without treatment options. AMKD is a form of chronic kidney disease, which is caused by mutations in the APOL1 gene.

Vertex initiated the pivotal development of inaxaplin in March this year in a single-phase II/III study in patients with AMKD with two APOL1 mutations and proteinuric kidney disease. In patients with APOL1-mediated FSGS, a particular kind of AMKD, treatment with inaxaplin led to a 47.6% reduction in proteinuria compared to baseline in a phase II study. The FDA’s BTD and EMA’s PRIME designation was based on data from the same phase II study.

