Vertex (VRTX) Kidney Disease Drug to Enter Clinical Development

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug application to begin clinical development of its pipeline candidate, VX-407, for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Vertex plans to begin a phase I study on VX-407 in ADPKD later this month.

VX-407 is a first-in-class small molecule corrector that targets the underlying cause of this common inherited kidney disease, which leads to growth of several kidney-enlarging cysts that hurt kidney function. This can eventually lead to kidney failure or premature death. ADPKD affects 250,000 people in the United States and Europe. However, at present, no drugs are approved to address the underlying cause of ADPKD.

While cystic fibrosis (CF) remains the main area of focus for Vertex, the company is seeing rapid success in its non-CF pipeline candidates’ development. Vertex and partner CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved for two blood disorders, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, in multiple regions in 2023. These approvals have diversified its commercial opportunity.

Vertex is also developing treatments for acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type I diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. It has earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophy. ADPKD is Vertex’s 10th disease area in its clinical pipeline.

Many of its non-CF candidates represent multibillion-dollar opportunities. Among these, investors are paying a lot of attention to pain asset VX-548, which, they believe, has blockbuster potential.

Vertex has completed three pivotal phase III acute pain studies on VX-548, a novel first-in-class, non-opioid NaV1.8 inhibitor. Data from the studies, announced in January 2024, showed that treatment with VX-548 led to a significant reduction in pain intensity across a range of conditions, both surgical and non-surgical, and across a range of settings. Based on the above data, Vertex plans to submit a new drug application with the FDA for VX-548 across a broad label in moderate-to-severe acute pain by mid-2024.

