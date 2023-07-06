Vertex (VRTX) Gets Nod in EU for Orkambi Expanded Indication

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that the European Commission has approved the label expansion of Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) aged 1 to <2 years old who have two copies of the F508del mutation, the most common form of the disease.

Vertex’s Orkambi, a combination of lumacaftor and ivacaftor, is an orally administered medicine. The drug was first approved in the EU in 2015 in patients aged 12 years and older for the same indication. With this label extension, Orkambi is now approved in the EU for patients aged 1 year and older with CF who have two copies of the F508del mutation. Orkambi is available for treatment in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Besides the EU, Orkambi has also been approved by regulatory authorities in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada, for people with CF and two copies of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene, aged 1 and above.

In the last reported quarter, Orkambi generated sales of $122.5 million, accounting for only 5% of Vertex’s total revenues. The label extension of the drug will expand its targeted patient population. This will likely result in increased sales of the drug in the upcoming quarters.

A long-term reimbursement agreement in the U.K. has granted children aged 1 to <2 years old to have access to this expanded indication for Orkambi since approval by the respective regulatory body in March 2023. Furthermore, Vertex intends to continue to work with reimbursement bodies across the EU, Australia and Canada to ensure access for all eligible patients.

While CF remains the main area of focus, VRTX is also developing treatments for sickle cell disease (SCD), transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type I diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and also has earlier-stage programs in diseases, such as muscular dystrophies.

Most notable among these non-CF indications is Vertex’s collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP for the development and commercialization of exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) to treat SCD and TDT.

In the United States, the FDA granted priority review to the biologics license applications (BLAs) filing for exa-cel in SCD indication, while the exa-cel filing in TDT indication has been accepted for a standard review by the agency. Final decisions on the BLAs for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications are expected by Dec 8, 2023, and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.

The FDA nod to exa-cel will also make it Vertex’s first marketed product approved in a non-CF indication. Vertex expects exa-cel to be its next commercial launch.

