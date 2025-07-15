Vertex (VERX) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vertex VERX shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $36.21. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Vertex is benefiting from the growing adoption of e-invoicing mandates and cloud migration in the enterprise sector.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $184.25 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vertex, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VERX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Vertex is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD, finished the last trading session 2.1% higher at $33.7. EXOD has returned 5.2% over the past month.

For Exodus Movement, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.17. This represents a change of +54.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Exodus Movement, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

