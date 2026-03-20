Vertex Stock Falls 4.8% in a Month: Buying Opportunity or Red Flag?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX stock has declined 4.8% over the past month. This reflects concerns over the commercial potential of its new drugs, Journavx and Casgevy, recent pipeline setbacks, and broader macro trends like drug pricing and reimbursement. A lack of near-term catalysts might have also contributed to the decline.

Vertex’s recent price performance has left investors wondering if they should sell the stock now or hold a little longer as the company enjoys strong fundamentals and a near-monopoly like position in the cystic franchise (CF) market. Let’s understand the company’s strengths and weaknesses to better analyze how to play VRTX stock against this backdrop.

Consistent Rise in VRTX’s CF Product Sales

Vertex holds a dominant position in the CF market. With its five CF medicines, Vertex is treating nearly 75% of the 97,000 patients living with CF in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.

Its CF sales continue to grow, driven by higher sales of Trikafta/Kaftrio and the increasing contribution from Alyftrek, a next-in-class triple combination regimen and its fifth CF medicine. Total revenues rose 9% in 2025 as the company fueled growth through new patients, product launches, expanded geographies and reimbursement agreements.

Vertex is also evaluating its medicines in younger patient populations and aims to have small-molecule treatments for most people with CF. Vertex is developing an mRNA therapeutic, VX-522, in partnership with Moderna MRNA for approximately 5,000 people with CF who do not make the CFTR protein and who cannot benefit from its CFTR modulators. A single ascending dose (SAD) portion of a phase I/II clinical study on VX-522 is complete, while dosing in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion and disclosure of the data are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Mixed New Products Sales Performance at Vertex

Though Vertex revenues are primarily being driven by the strong performance of its CF franchise, investor focus is more on the performance of its newer drugs, Alyftrek, Journavx and Casgevy, which hold the key to long-term growth. Among its newly launched products, the uptake of Journavx and Casgevy has been slower than expected while that of Alyftrek remains strong.

Alyftrek, a once-a-day oral triple combination regimen for CF, was approved in the United States in December 2024 and in the EU in July 2025. Vertex believes Alyftrek provides further improvements in CFTR function than Trikafta, as measured by sweat chloride. Alyftrek is indicated for additional rare mutations and offers the convenience of once-daily dosing, thus showing the potential to become a standard of care for CF.

Vertex said that the rollout of Alyftrek in the United States and Europe is progressing well. Alyftrek generated sales of $837.8 million in 2025. In 2026, Vertex expects Alyftrek sales to continue to grow from launches in additional geographies, treating younger patients and securing reimbursement access for patients.

Journavx, a novel non-opioid pain medicine (suzetrigine), was approved in the United States in January 2025. Journavx’s launch metrics and early reimbursement progress look positive. Journavx generated sales of $59.6 million in 2025 with significant growth expected in 2026 as prescriptions continue to grow.

Vertex and partner CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved for two blood disorders, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, in multiple regions in late 2023/early 2024. Vertex leads the global development and commercialization of Casgevy under the terms of the 2021 agreement with support from CRISPR Therapeutics.

Casgevy’s launch metrics look positive with growing cell collections and product infusions. Vertex is also making rapid progress in the drug’s access and reimbursement.

Casgevy generated sales worth $116 million in 2025, realizing its goal of more than $100 million in Casgevy revenues in 2025. In 2026, Vertex expects continued quarter-to-quarter variability in Casgevy infusions, with stabilization expected in 2027 and beyond.

Vertex’s Robust Mid-Stage Pipeline

While Vertex’s main focus is on the development and strengthening of its CF franchise, the company also has a rapidly advancing mid- to late-stage pipeline in other disease areas beyond CF, like acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

Many of these candidates represent multibillion-dollar opportunities. Five of these programs are in pivotal development, setting the stage for several potential regulatory filings in 2026 and early 2027, and potential new drug approvals in a couple of years.

Lately, Vertex’s candidates for kidney diseases have been capturing investor attention. In kidney diseases, key pipeline candidates are VX-407 for ADPKD, inaxaplin for AMKD and povetacicept for IgAN and pMN.

The most promising candidate is povetacicept, added from the Alpine acquisition in 2024, which Vertex believes holds best-in-class potential. Povetacicept is designed to target two proteins, namely BAFF and APRIL, which are jointly responsible for multiple serious autoimmune diseases.

Vertex expects to release interim data from the phase III study in IgAN in the first half of 2026. A rolling BLA filing for povetacicept for IgAN was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026 for potential accelerated approval in the United States. Vertex is also enrolling in a pivotal phase II/III study of povetacicept for a second potential renal indication, pMN. Vertex also plans to initiate a phase II study on povetacicept for the treatment of gMG in the first half of the year.

Vertex expects its kidney portfolio to become a significant growth driver over the next several years.

However, it faced a couple of setbacks related to its pipeline in 2025.

In August 2025, Vertex’s phase II study on the oral formulation of VX-993 for treating acute pain after bunionectomy surgery failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint. Following the disappointing results, the company decided not to advance VX-993 into pivotal development as a monotherapy for acute pain, as it felt that it would not be superior to its other NaV1.8 inhibitors.

In March 2025, Vertex discontinued the development of VX-264 (cells device program) for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, as a phase I/II study on the candidate failed to meet its efficacy endpoint.

VRTX’s Price, Valuation and Estimates

Vertex stock has declined 9.0% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s 6.8% growth.

VRTX Stock Underperforms Industry

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From a valuation standpoint, Vertex is slightly expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 21.42 forward earnings, higher than 15.15 for the industry. The stock is, however, trading below its five-year mean of 23.83.

VRTX Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has declined from $19.99 per share to $19.19 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 has deteriorated from $21.43 per share to $21.39 over the same time frame.

VRTX Estimate Movement

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Stay Invested in VRTX Stock

Vertex dominates the CF market with drugs like Trikafta/Alyftrek and boasts a breakthrough non-CF pipeline. However, its reliance on the CF franchise for its revenues is a concern. While the company has other pipeline candidates targeting various diseases and some new non-CF drugs, such as Casgevy and Journavx, it will take a couple of years to bring in significant non-CF sales. Vertex’s non-CF pipeline programs also carry significant risk.

However, we believe Vertex is a good stock to have in one’s portfolio, considering its strong overall financial performance and robust pipeline progress. Vertex faces minimal competition in the CF franchise. Its CF sales are expected to remain strong despite a slight slowdown in the growth rate. Sales of Casgevy and Journavx provide the necessary diversification from the CF franchise.

Long-term investors may retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock for now to see if its CF sales continue to rise and if Casgevy and Journavx’s sales improve in 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Considering its recent share price decline, premium valuation and falling estimates, short-term investors may consider exiting the stock.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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