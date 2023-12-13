Vertex Spikes On Positive Phase 2 Trial Results For VX-548 In Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) are progressing more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting positive results for its phase 2 study of VX-548 for the painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

The company said the NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-548 trial was generally well tolerated and recorded a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the numeric pain rating scale.

Vertex said it plans to advance VX-548 into pivotal development following discussions with regulators. The biotechnology company has also initiated a second Phase 2 study of VX-548 in peripheral neuropathic pain.

Currently, Vertex shares are at $390.61, up 9.19 percent from the previou close of $357.73 on a volume of 2,703,736.

