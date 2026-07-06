Vertex Signs LOI With Canadian Alliance For ALYFTREK In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for PrALYFTREK (vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor), a new triple combination therapy for cystic fibrosis in patients aged six years and older with at least one F508del mutation or another responsive CFTR mutation.

The LOI follows positive reimbursement recommendations from Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) in December 2025 and Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) in April 2026.

Vertex noted that approximately 3,800 people across Canada are now eligible for ALYFTREK, with up to 60 individuals potentially gaining access to a therapy that treats the underlying cause of their disease for the first time.

"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to improve access to innovative cystic fibrosis medicines," said Michael Siauw, Executive Country Manager, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Canada). He thanked CDA-AMC, INESSS, the pCPA and participating jurisdictions for their collaboration in reaching this milestone.

With the LOI in place, Vertex will begin discussions with provinces and territories to support the public listing of ALYFTREK, a critical step toward making the therapy available through publicly funded drug programs across Canada.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 112,000 people, including about 97,000 across North America, Europe, Australia and Canada. It is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene that lead to defective or missing CFTR protein, resulting in thick mucus buildup, chronic lung infections, and progressive lung damage. The median age of death remains in the 30s, though survival is improving with treatment advances.

VRTX has traded between $362.50 and $529.99 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $522.03, down 1.14%.

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