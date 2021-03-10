Vertex Reports FDA Fast Track Designation For VX-880 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for VX-880. VX-880, formerly known as STx-02, is an investigational allogeneic human stem cell-derived islet cell therapy that is being evaluated for patients who have type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia.

The company has started a clinical trial for VX-880 in patients who have type 1 diabetes with severe hypoglycemia and impaired hypoglycemic awareness. The clinical trial is a phase 1/2, single-arm, open-label study. Approximately 17 patients will be enrolled in the trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.