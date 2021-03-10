Markets
Vertex Reports FDA Fast Track Designation For VX-880 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for VX-880. VX-880, formerly known as STx-02, is an investigational allogeneic human stem cell-derived islet cell therapy that is being evaluated for patients who have type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia.

The company has started a clinical trial for VX-880 in patients who have type 1 diabetes with severe hypoglycemia and impaired hypoglycemic awareness. The clinical trial is a phase 1/2, single-arm, open-label study. Approximately 17 patients will be enrolled in the trial.

