Vertex: The Quiet Biotech Compounder I'd Happily Hold Through Any Market Crash

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is the leader in cystic fibrosis treatment.

The company has also expanded into other areas in recent years, winning approval for two new drugs.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) hasn't made the headlines in recent times like companies involved in high-growth areas such as weight loss drugs or artificial intelligence (AI). But this biotech player has proven its ability over time to develop successful drugs, generate earnings growth, and continue to innovate.

Vertex is the global leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment and over the past couple of years branched out into other areas by winning approval for a gene editing treatment for blood disorders and a drug for pain management. All of this should sustain earnings growth during any economic backdrop -- and that's why I would hold this quiet biotech compounder through any market crash.

Growing your initial investment

First, what do I mean by "compounder"? By this, I mean that Vertex stock has what it takes to gain, increasing the value of your initial investment. And as that value then climbs over time, you'll benefit from greater returns. So, investing in Vertex, holding on, and even adding to your investment could be a winning strategy over time -- of course, this is as part of a diversified portfolio of other stocks as well. It's never a good idea to invest in only one or two stocks, no matter how wonderful the company or companies may be.

Now, let's consider why you should have confidence in Vertex. As I mentioned, the company is the leader worldwide in the treatment of CF. Its drugs have been game changers for CF patients and their families, meaningfully extending lives and improving quality of life. Vertex makes CFTR modulators, therapies that fix the faulty protein made by the CFTR gene. There are many genetic mutations involved in CF, but Vertex's drugs have the ability to handle about 90% of them -- so much of the CF community may be served by these drugs. And Vertex is working on a candidate that would address those who aren't candidates for CFTR modulators.

Vertex's intellectual property strength

Vertex's solid intellectual property supports leadership in CF well through the coming decade, so this is a portfolio investors can count on for stability and growth.

On top of this, Vertex is seeing positive progress in the rollout of its gene editing treatment Casgevy and pain drug Journavx. The company recently said it expects these non-CF products to add $500 million or more to revenue this year. And the company announced total revenue guidance for the year of as much as $13.1 billion.

All of Vertex's treatments are ones patients need and won't drop during a potentially difficult economy. That's why I would hold this quiet compounder at any time -- including through any market crash.

Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.