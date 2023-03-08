Markets
VERX

Vertex Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Total Revenues Up 17.4%

March 08, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vertex, Inc. (VERX) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $5.3 million compared to a loss of $627 thousand, prior year. Net loss per class A share was $0.04 compared to breakeven per share, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.0 million, compared to $19.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.08, flat with a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $131.1 million, up 17.4% year-over-year. Software subscription revenues were $110.9 million, up 18.9%. Cloud revenues were $46.6 million, up 34.4%. Analysts on average had estimated $125.96 million in revenue.

For the first quarter, the company expects: revenues of $131 million to $133 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $19 million to $21 million.

For the full-year 2023, the company expects: revenues of $550 million to $556 million; cloud revenue growth of 27%; and adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $96 million.

Shares of Vertex are up 12% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.