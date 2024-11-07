Vertex price target raised to $52 from $41 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Vertex (VERX) to $52 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm calls “strong 3Q results across the board.” Management expects sustained tailwinds from an emerging SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL) Cloud ERP upgrade “super-cycle” and global e-invoicing regulations, notes the firm, which believes this positions Vertex to sustain consistent, mid-teens revenue growth and improving profitability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VERX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.