Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $334,455 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $522,634.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertex Pharmaceuticals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $350.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $80.9 $75.0 $79.0 $360.00 $134.3K 212 20 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $68.5 $61.9 $64.5 $375.00 $129.0K 0 20 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.3 $5.9 $6.2 $430.00 $114.5K 103 199 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.4 $430.00 $96.6K 103 385 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $440.00 $48.0K 434 77

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

In light of the recent options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals With a volume of 1,057,724, the price of VRTX is up 2.08% at $437.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

