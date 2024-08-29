Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $415,070, and 3 were calls, valued at $343,350.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $480.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vertex Pharmaceuticals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $480.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.6 $29.5 $29.5 $500.00 $200.6K 42 115 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.0 $33.1 $34.0 $500.00 $170.0K 464 56 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.7 $14.3 $14.3 $500.00 $143.0K 392 100 VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.6 $29.6 $29.7 $500.00 $74.2K 42 36 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.9 $21.5 $22.9 $480.00 $41.2K 1.1K 28

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals With a volume of 403,820, the price of VRTX is up 0.54% at $492.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $537.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $480. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $600. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $509. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $550. An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $550.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

