Vertex Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:VX1) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 435.34

The average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:VX1) has been revised to 435.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 396.53 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 300.88 to a high of 556.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from the latest reported closing price of 380.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VX1 is 0.53%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 282,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,806K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,982K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 27.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,034K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,040K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,526K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 0.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,913K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,202K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VX1 by 2.32% over the last quarter.

