Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $451.63, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 6.63% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.22 billion, up 8.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.15 per share and a revenue of $13.03 billion, representing changes of +4.08% and +8.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% upward. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.08, so one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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