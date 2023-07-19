Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $358.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 9.72% from the year-ago period.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.51 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.49% and +9.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.75 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.06.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 3.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

