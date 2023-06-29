Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $348.18, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 8.41% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.83, up 6.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.48 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion, which would represent changes of -2.69% and +9.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.5, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.94 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

