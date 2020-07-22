Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $291.23, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.49% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

VRTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 69.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.40 billion, up 49.24% from the year-ago period.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $5.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.73% and +38.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% lower within the past month. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VRTX has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.87, which means VRTX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

