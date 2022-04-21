Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $281.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 14.98% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.08 billion, up 20.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.58 per share and revenue of $8.55 billion, which would represent changes of +11.98% and +12.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.56 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.34.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

