Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $308.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.65 per share and revenue of $8.91 billion, which would represent changes of +12.52% and +17.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.93, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

