Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $293.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.21 per share and revenue of $8.77 billion, which would represent changes of +9.14% and +15.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)



