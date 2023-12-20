Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) ended the recent trading session at $400.25, demonstrating a -0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 13.63% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $4.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.5 billion, showing an 8.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.08 per share and a revenue of $9.85 billion, indicating changes of +1.34% and +10.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% increase. Right now, Vertex Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vertex Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.

It's also important to note that VRTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

