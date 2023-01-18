Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $309.86, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, up 10.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.93, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.