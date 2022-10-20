Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $290.16, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.14% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.69, up 3.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.21 per share and revenue of $8.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.14% and +15.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



