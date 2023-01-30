Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $319.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 10.55% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.83 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

