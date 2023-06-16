Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $347.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.48 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.69% and +9.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.84, so we one might conclude that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

