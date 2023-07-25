Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves 0.28%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $358.06, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.85, up 6.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 9.72% from the year-ago period.

VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.52 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.42% and +9.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.51, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VRTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

