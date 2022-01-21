Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $228.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $3.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, up 22.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.19.

We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.