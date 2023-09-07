Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $343.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.66 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.48% and +10.15%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.45, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

